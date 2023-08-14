Taillon (7-7) took the loss Sunday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks over three innings against Toronto. He struck out two.

Taillon had performed very well over his previous six starts, allowing only nine earned runs over 37.1 innings. However, he nearly doubled that total on Sunday. Outside of a three-run home run by Dalton Varsho, the Blue Jays mainly nickel-and-dimed Taillon with seven singles and a couple of walks. He'll have a chance for redemption at some point next weekend in a home series against the Royals.