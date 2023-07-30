Taillon (5-6) earned the win over St. Louis on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Taillon ran into trouble in the first inning, allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base, with one of them scoring. An inning-ending double play grounder off the bat of Nolan Arenado ended the threat, and after Taillon walked the bases full in the third, he retired the final 10 batters he faced en route to his third quality start of the campaign. The veteran right-hander held an ugly 6.93 ERA following a poor performance against Cleveland on July 2, but he's since lowered that mark to 5.46 on the back of a strong four-start stretch during which he's yielded just four runs over 25.1 frames.