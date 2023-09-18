Taillon is not scheduled to start during the three-game series with the Pirates that begins Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Taillon would have taken the ball against the Pirates had he remained on regular rest, but the Cubs announced their starters for the three-game set Monday, and Taillon was not among them. It remains to be seen if he will be pushed back or skipped altogether, but don't expect to see him on the mound until Friday at the earliest.