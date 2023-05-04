Taillon didn't factor in the decision during Thursday's loss to the Nationals after he allowed three runs on three hits and no walks over three innings. He struck out four.

The 31-year-old was sidelined the past couple weeks by a groin strain, but he rejoined Chicago's rotation Thursday and threw just 42 pitches. The only damage against him came via a three-run shot by Lane Thomas during the second inning. Taillon returned from the injured list without a minor-league rehab assignment, so he should remain on a limited workload for his next couple starts as he builds back up his arm.