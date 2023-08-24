Taillon allowed four runs on four hits across 5.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Tigers. He walked one and struck out six.

Taillon kept the Tigers off the board for five innings, but things came undone a bit in the sixth, as he allowed three singles followed by a grand slam from the red-hot Kerry Carpenter. That spoiled an otherwise good outing for the righty, who has been up and down this year with a 5.60 ERA. Taillon will look to avoid the big inning in his next start, which is tentatively set for Monday against the Brewers, which shapes up to be an important game as the teams fight for the NL Central title.