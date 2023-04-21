Taillon (groin) played a light game of catch Thursday and will do so again Friday, Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.
Taillon landed on the injured list Thursday with a mild-to-moderate left groin strain. That he's already playing catch is a good sign and would seem to indicate he could return around the time he's first eligible.
