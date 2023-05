Cubs manager David Ross was noncommittal Wednesday when asked whether Taillon (groin) might be activated to start Thursday versus the Nationals, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Ross ruled out the idea Monday, but that was before Taillon threw a successful 45-pitch simulated game Tuesday in Washington. "Oh, I don't know," the skipper said Wednesday at Nationals Park. "We'll see." Taillon, 31, has been on the injured list since April 20 because of a left groin strain.