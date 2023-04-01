Taillon is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Brewers.

It seemed like Taillon would be the team's No. 2 starter behind Marcus Stroman to begin the year, but it will be Justin Steele starting Saturday, followed by Taillon on Sunday. Taillon should still be a rotation mainstay all season after agreeing to a four-year, $68 million contract with the Cubs back in December. The righty posted a 3.91 ERA across 177.1 innings with the Yankees last season.

