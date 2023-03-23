With Marcus Stroman set to start Opening Day, Taillon figures to slot in as the Cubs' No. 2 starter to begin the regular season.
Stroman getting the ball on Opening Day isn't a surprise, and it should set up Taillon as the team's second starter, with Justin Steele to follow. Taillon signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Cubs back in December after posting a 3.91 ERA across 177.1 innings with the Yankees last season.
