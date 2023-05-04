Taillon (groin) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and start Thursday against the Nationals, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cubs manager David Ross dismissed the idea of a Thursday return for Taillon on Monday, but seems to have changed his mind. The 31-year-old righty will skip a rehab stint and make his first appearance since landing on the injured list with a left groin strain April 20. Taillon holds a 4.50 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 14 innings this season.