Taillon allowed four runs on six hits across 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Reds. He walked one and struck out five.

For the fifth straight start, Taillon failed to complete five innings, and he's allowed four earned runs or more in four consecutive outings. That explains the righty's 8.04 ERA overall, as he's never really gotten going for his new team after posting a 3.91 ERA last season with the Yankees. Taillon will look to turn things around when he takes the mound again, which will likely be Friday against the Padres on the road.