Taillon (7-10) allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rockies. He walked one and struck out five.

Coors Field is a notoriously tough venue for pitchers, and Taillon was no exception, as he suffered a 10th loss in a season for the second time in his seven-year MLB career. The righty has disappointed in his first campaign with the Cubs, as he now has a 5.27 ERA after posting a 3.91 ERA for the Yankees in 2022. Taillon will look for better results in his next outing, which is tentatively set for Sept. 20 against the Pirates at home, which looks like an easier spot.