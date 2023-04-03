Taillon (0-1) allowed three runs on seven hits across four innings to take the loss Sunday against the Brewers. He walked one and struck out two.

Taillon wasn't particularly sharp in his Chicago debut, and the righty was lifted after just 63 pitches and four innings of work. He didn't allow any home runs but also didn't miss many bats and was just generally too hittable. Taillon should be better than this moving forward, though, after posting a 3.91 ERA and 1.13 whip last season with the Yankees. He'll get a chance to rebound in his next scheduled outing Saturday against the Rangers.