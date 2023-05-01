Taillon (groin) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
The upcoming side session marks Taillon's second since he was placed on the 15-day injured list April 20 with a left groin strain. Though the Cubs were initially optimistic that Taillon would be ready to come off the IL when first eligible -- which would have been Tuesday -- the right-hander instead looks like he'll remain on the shelf for another week. The Cubs turned to Caleb Kilian over the weekend to replace Taillon in the rotation, but because Kilian has since been optioned to Triple-A Iowa, the team will likely call up another pitcher to fill Taillon's next turn through the rotation, which comes up Thursday in Washington.
