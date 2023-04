Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa and will start against the Dodgers on Thursday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After being optioned down to Triple-A on April 10, Assad will return to the major-league roster less than two weeks later, as Jameson Taillon (groin) lands on the 10-day injured list. Assad has struggled to start the season in both the majors and minors, so he shouldn't be viewed as a reliable fantasy option.