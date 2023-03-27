Manager David Ross confirmed Monday that Assad will be included on the Cubs' Opening Day roster but will fill a bullpen role, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Assad will most likely be ticketed for a lower-leverage, multi-inning role out of Chicago's bullpen after he was unable to beat out Hayden Wesneski for the fifth and final spot in the team's Opening Day rotation. After turning in a 3.11 ERA in 37.2 innings as a rookie with Chicago last season and then continuing to impress in Cactus League play and while pitching for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, Assad may be the first man up for a look in the rotation if the Cubs should require a spot starter at any point.