Assad allowed two runs on three hits across three innings and did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers. He walked two and struck out three.

Assad wasn't particularly efficient or effective, needing 62 pitches to retire nine batters while serving up two long balls. The righty was filling in for Jameson Taillon (groin), who could return in early may after missing at least one more start. Assad should stick in the rotation for the time being, but he doesn't look like a great fantasy option.