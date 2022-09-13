Assad (1-1) allowed just one run on five hits across six innings to earn the win Monday against the Mets. He walked three and struck out six.

Assad once again pitched well, and the Cubs scored five runs in the first four innings, propelling the rookie to his first MLB win in his fourth career start. The righty struggled with walks again, and he now has 10 free passes across 21.1 innings this year, but he's otherwise been solid with a 2.53 ERA. Assad will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start, which is currently penciled in for next Monday against the Marlins.