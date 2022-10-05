Assad tossed 5.1 scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Reds. He allowed four hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Assad left with the Cubs up 1-0, but Chicago's bullpen allowed three runs in the 3-2 loss. Despite not getting the win, Assad looked sharp in his 2022 finale. The rookie ended his campaign with 10.1 scoreless innings over his last two starts, which brought his ERA down to a strong 3.11 across 37.2 total innings. Assad should factor into the team's rotation mix to begin 2023, and he'll be a fantasy factor if he keeps pitching like this.