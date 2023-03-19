Across 9.2 innings this spring split between the Cactus League and the World Baseball Classic, Assad has tossed 9.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Assad has turned into a valuable weapon for Team Mexico, which faces Japan in the tournament semifinals Monday. The righty is battling for the Cubs' fifth rotation spot as well, though it seems like Hayden Wesneski has the inside track there. That could push Assad into a long-relief role, but he's a candidate to start down the road. The 25-year-old could become a fantasy factor if that happens and he continues to pitch like he has this spring.