Cubs manager David Ross told reporters that Assad is lined up to pitch Thursday for Chicago, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Hayden Wesneski is listed as Thursday's probable starter, and it's worth pointing out that the two are currently in a battle for one if the final starting spots in Chicago's rotation. Assad impressed in his time with Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, and he could be a bullpen option for the Cubs if doesn't open as one of the starting options for the club.