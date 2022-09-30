Assad (2-2) tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Phillies. He allowed five hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Assad entered the night with a 6.23 ERA across his last four starts, but he looked sharper against Philadelphia and picked up his second win of the season. The rookie was limited to just 80 pitches, as the Cubs seem focused on not pushing the 25-year-old too much in his debut campaign. Assad is lined up to start the season finale Wednesday against the Reds, and he could be in the mix for a rotation spot to begin 2023, depending on what Chicago does in the offseason.