Cubs' Javier Assad: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Cubs optioned Assad to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Assad has allowed 10 earned runs over 17.2 major-league innings (one start, four relief appearances) this year for a 5.09 ERA. He'll presumably work out of the rotation at Iowa.
