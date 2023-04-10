site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-javier-assad-sent-down-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Javier Assad: Sent down to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Assad was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Monday.
Assad was needed for three innings in relief Sunday, so he wasn't going to be available for a few days. He could get stretched back out as a starter with Iowa.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read