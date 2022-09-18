Assad (1-2) allowed four runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three in two innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rockies.

Assad yielded three runs in the first inning and a solo home run to Connor Joe in the second. This was the second time in his last three starts he's yielded four runs, which account for both of his losses through six appearances this year. The rookie right-hander has posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 21:14 K:BB through 23.1 innings. He's still likely to feature in a starting role if the Cubs stick with a six-man rotation. Assad is tentatively lined up for a favorable road start in Pittsburgh next weekend.