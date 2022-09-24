Assad allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks over four innings against the Pirates on Friday. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Assad would've taken the loss if not for the Pirates' bullpen giving up the game. The right-handed rookie allowed one run in the first inning, followed by Jack Suwinski's solo homer in the second and two more runs in the third. Assad has given up 12 earned runs over his last 17.1 frames, raising his season ERA to 4.28 through seven appearances. He's currently projected to face the Reds at home next week.