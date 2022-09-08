Assad (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Reds. He walked one and struck out six.

Assad pitched decently but served up two solo home runs, which were the first long balls he's allowed at the MLB level. This was the 25-year-old's third start for the Cubs and the first time he's allowed any runs across those appearances, leaving him with a strong 2.93 ERA through his first 15 innings in the majors. Assad has likely pitched well enough to stick in the rotation, and he's currently penciled in to take the mound again Tuesday against the Mets.