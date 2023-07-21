Assad pitched four scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals. He allowed one hit and three walks, while striking out four.

With starter Marcus Stroman struggling and only lasting 3.2 innings, the Cubs needed some length from Assad. The righty delivered, lowering his season ERA to 3.80 in the process. He's been sharp lately, allowing just one earned run over his last five appearances (15 innings) to go along with 15 strikeouts. Assad made eight starts for Chicago last season and could rejoin the rotation at some point if he keeps pitching well, especially if Stroman gets traded before the deadline.