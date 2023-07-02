Assad tossed three scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Guardians. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out five.

Assad looked sharp in the long relief appearance and recorded a season high in strikeouts. The 25-year-old has pitched well lately, allowing one run over eight innings in his last three appearances. However, he's not pitching that frequently, as he's taken the mound just five times since the start of June. Assad has some talent but his current role isn't particularly fantasy friendly.