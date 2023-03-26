With Hayden Wesneski winning the fifth rotation spot, per Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network, Assad will likely have to settle for a long-relief role in Chicago.

Wesneski seemed like the favorite to win the job during camp, so Assad shifting to the minors or the MLB bullen has been on the radar. If he sticks with the Cubs, Assad could be a multi-inning relief weapon, a role he excelled in with Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic. The 25-year-old still has some upside and could be a starting option later in the year.