Cubs' Javier Baez: Absent from Friday's lineup

Baez is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Friday.

Now that the Cubs have secured the division title and a place in the playoffs, Baez will continue to receive a little rest while recovering from a minor bruised knee injury. The second baseman was held out of Tuesday's lineup and then again Thursday after the club claimed a spot in the NLDS, and will now spend a second straight day on the bench while Tommy La Stella picks up a start at the keystone.