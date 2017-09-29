Cubs' Javier Baez: Absent from Friday's lineup
Baez is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Friday.
Now that the Cubs have secured the division title and a place in the playoffs, Baez will continue to receive a little rest while recovering from a minor bruised knee injury. The second baseman was held out of Tuesday's lineup and then again Thursday after the club claimed a spot in the NLDS, and will now spend a second straight day on the bench while Tommy La Stella picks up a start at the keystone.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...