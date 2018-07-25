Cubs' Javier Baez: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Baez (upper leg) is out of the lineup against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Baez is dealing with a bruise above his knee that he suffered during Tuesday's game when he slid into second base in the seventh inning. It doesn't appear as though this issue should sidelined Baez for any additional time, but manager Joe Maddon could elect to hold him out of Thursday's series finale if there is no improvement. In his place, Ben Zobrist will start at second base and bat third Wednesday.