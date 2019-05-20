Cubs' Javier Baez: Available off bench

Baez (heel) will be available off the bench Monday against the Phillies, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Baez is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener due to a right heel contusion that he suffered Sunday. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as evidenced by his availability off the bench Monday. Addison Russell is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth in this one, while Baez should be considered day-to-day.