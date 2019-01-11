Cubs' Javier Baez: Avoids arbitration hearing
Baez and the Cubs avoided arbitration with a one-year, $5.2 million deal Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Baez finished second in NL MVP voting last season after hitting 34 homers, stealing 21 bases and posting a .290/.326/.554 slash line, but baseball's economic setup will keep him a bargain for the Cubs due to his relative lack of service time. He lines up as the Cubs' Opening Day shortstop with Addison Russell suspended for the first month of the season and could play almost anywhere on the diamond once Russell returns.
