Baez (back) will start at shortstop and bat third Tuesday against Cleveland, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Baez was out of the lineup for Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates due to back tightness, but he felt well enough to make a late-inning pinch-hitting appearance. After a team off day Monday, Baez looks like he'll be good to go for the Cubs' five-game week. The fact that Chicago is deploying Baez in the field rather than at designated hitter in Cleveland implies that the team is comfortable with his health.