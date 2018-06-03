Cubs' Javier Baez: Back in lineup Sunday

Baez is starting at third base and batting third in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Baez didn't start on Saturday, though he did blast a pinch-hit two-run home run in the 14th inning, giving him 14 long balls for the season. The 25-year-old will be making just his fourth appearance of the season at third base as Kris Bryant takes a seat for the series finale.

