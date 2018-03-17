Cubs' Javier Baez: Back in there Saturday
Baez (hamstring) is in the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Indians, playing second base and batting second.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said on Thursday that Baez would return to the lineup Saturday, so the young infielder seems right on schedule in his return from a tight hamstring. He hasn't played in nine days, but the Cubs were just being overly cautious, and Baez should be good to go for Opening Day.
