Cubs' Javier Baez: Back in Wednesday's lineup
Baez (knee) is in the lineup against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Baez was held out of Tuesday's starting lineup with a bruised knee, but was able to come into the game as a pinch hitter during the loss. He appears to be fairly healthy at the time being, but could wind up getting some rest as soon as the Cubs clinch the division title. For Wednesday's affair, Baez will bat sixth and man the keystone.
