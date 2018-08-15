Cubs' Javier Baez: Bats atop order Wednesday
Baez will serve as the leadoff hitter and man second base against the Brewers on Wednesday.
This marks just the third time all year that Baez will hit atop the order as manager Joe Maddon elects to shake things up following Tuesday's defeat. Since the All-Star break, Baez is hitting .295 with a .925 OPS and 17 RBI in 24 games. Don't expect him to remain the first hitter moving forward, though Maddon could decide to keep it going if the offense performs during Wednesday's matinee.
