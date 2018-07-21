Cubs' Javier Baez: Big day with bat
Baez went 3-for-4 with a steal, a run and a pair of RBI in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Baez has hardly changed his approach, walking just 3.7 percent of the time, but he's having a career year nonetheless. He's setting career highs in all three triple-slash categories (.295/.328/.564). His 19 steals easily surpass his previous high of 12, and he's on pace for 32 homers after previously hitting no more than 23. His 74 RBI lead the National League.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...