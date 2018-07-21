Cubs' Javier Baez: Big day with bat

Baez went 3-for-4 with a steal, a run and a pair of RBI in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Baez has hardly changed his approach, walking just 3.7 percent of the time, but he's having a career year nonetheless. He's setting career highs in all three triple-slash categories (.295/.328/.564). His 19 steals easily surpass his previous high of 12, and he's on pace for 32 homers after previously hitting no more than 23. His 74 RBI lead the National League.