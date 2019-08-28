Cubs' Javier Baez: Big game in New York

Baez went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

With the Cubs leading 2-1 in the sixth inning, Baez hit a two-run shot off Marcus Stroman to extend the lead, and he doubled home an insurance run in the eighth. The 26-year-old shortstop now has 29 home runs and 85 RBI this season as he approaches his career bests of 34 and 111, respectively, which both came in 2018.