Cubs' Javier Baez: Blasts 25th home run in win

Baez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his 25th of the season, and two RBI in Monday's win over the Royals.

Baez continued his ridiculous stretch at the plate, as he now has six home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.467 OPS over his past 10 games. With the way the 25-year-old has been playing this season, he could join teammate Kris Bryant as a National League MVP winner when all is said and done, especially if he keeps up his recent production through the end of the year.