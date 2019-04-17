Cubs' Javier Baez: Blasts fifth home run
Baez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.
Baez has enjoyed his time in Miami, as he's now 6-for-9 in the first two games of the series with the home run, two RBI and four runs scored. That's also three straight three-hit games for the 26-year-old, who is once again producing at an elite level after an MVP-caliber 2018 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...