Cubs' Javier Baez: Blasts fifth home run

Baez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Baez has enjoyed his time in Miami, as he's now 6-for-9 in the first two games of the series with the home run, two RBI and four runs scored. That's also three straight three-hit games for the 26-year-old, who is once again producing at an elite level after an MVP-caliber 2018 campaign.