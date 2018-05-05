Cubs' Javier Baez: Blasts home run Saturday

Baez went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

Baez has been locked in at the plate this season, as he now has eight home runs to go along with a .283 average and .959 OPS. His career high in home runs is 23, set a season ago, and the 25-year-old could definitely surpass that mark if he keeps this up.

