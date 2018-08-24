Cubs' Javier Baez: Blasts monster home run

Baez went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Baez teed off on Anthony DeSclafani in the third inning, blasting a 481-foot home run to extend the Cubs' lead to 3-1. The young star now has 27 home runs this season to go along with a stellar .900 OPS, and he remains an elite option in all fantasy formats.