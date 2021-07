Baez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 15-10 loss to Philadelphia.

Baez went deep in the sixth and seventh innings, and he also had a sacrifice fly in the fourth. The shortstop has gone deep three times in two games against Philadelphia this week. The 28-year-old is up to 21 long balls, 56 RBI, 41 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 77 games, although his .234 batting average leaves a bit to be desired.