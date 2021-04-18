Baez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's win over Atlanta.
Baez might have struck out three times, but he made his presence felt with his lone hit -- a three-run shot in the third off Huascar Ynoa that scored both Kris Bryant and Joc Pederson. The star shortstop ended a three-game hitless streak with his fourth homer of the campaign, but he has struck out at least once in 10 straight games and continues to show an aggressive approach -- one that has resulted in a whopping 20 strikeouts over his last 37 plate appearances.