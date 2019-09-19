Cubs' Javier Baez: Cleared for light activites

Baez (thumb) has been cleared for light baseball activity, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Baez is making progress in his recovery, and after his exam Thursday, he has been cleared to pinch run while wearing a protective glove if manager Joe Maddon elects to use him in that situation. However, Baez is not out of the woods yet, as his thumb is still preventing him from taking at-bats or playing the field. A target date for Baez to resume full activities has not been set yet, but it was reported earlier this month that he was unlikely to return before the postseason, and given where things stand with just 10 regular-season games to go, it seems likely that is still the case.