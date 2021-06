Baez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-2 win over San Diego.

Baez got the Cubs on the board with his two-run blast in the third inning and later tacked on an insurance run with his solo shot in the seventh. It was his first multi-homer game of the season and he's up to 13 long balls through 48 games. The 28-year-old owns an .809 OPS with 36 RBI.