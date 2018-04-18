Cubs' Javier Baez: Collects three hits, home run Tuesday

Baez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Baez has been on a power surge lately, as he now has five home runs in his last six games. The young infielder has generally been an aggressive player at the plate, and while that leaves him susceptible to the occasional slump, it also makes outbursts like this possible. Continue to ride Baez in all formats while he's on his home run binge.